Can you get anymore Milwaukee than a punked-out rendition of Charles Fox’s “Making Our Dreams Come True?” As such, the curiously named Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine could be seen as an impromptu mascot for the city, drawing on a diverse range of styles and influences, which fluctuate between bass-led ’90s-style alt-pop and playful country-twanged barroom irreverence. Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine does a 10 p.m. show tonight at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.