Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is Shame, Shame , their first for ANTI- records and also their first with an outside producer. Rob Schnapf, who has also worked with Elliott Smith and The Vines, stepped in behind the boards.