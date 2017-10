Dr. Dog is a Philadelphia psychedelic pop group with the completely novel idea of playing music inspired by The Beatles. The Philly fivesome screams their love of the fab foursome from the proverbial Apple Corps rooftop on its fifth album, 2008’s Fate , which puts a bit of an Americana accent on borrowed Lennon/McCarthy melodies. This April, the group will release its follow-up, Shame, Shame , its debut for the record label ANTI-.