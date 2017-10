Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue Note in the late ’60s. Since affixing the title “Dr.” to his name, Smith has been particularly active this decade, releasing five new albums, including 2003’s unlikely tribute to Beck and this year’s ultra-eclectic Rise Up! .