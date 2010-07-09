Dr. Manhattan w/ Two Star, Chris Slone, Tadashi and Taken the Coast

The Illinois band Dr. Manhattan delivers the healthy dose of indie quirk and post-teenage angst you’d expect from a band whose name is lifted from a character in Alan Moore’s “Watchmen” comics. As students at Wauconda High School, the band self-released an EP, For the Lonely Lest the Wiser , which caught fire in the Warped Tour community. Not long after, Vagrant Records saw enough promise to sign them. The band’s self-titled debut, released in March 2008, was an accessible, weird, electronics-warped departure from their earlier post-hardcore sound. Last year the band parted ways with Vagrant and released the even more eccentric Jam Dreams .