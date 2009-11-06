The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead , which runs through tomorrow and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, young vampire brides. The play, based on an original adaptation by Off the Wall Theatre Artistic Director Dale Gutzman, is a labor of love for the Alchemist’s Aaron Kopec, who also worked on Gutzman’s production and has tweaked the script for this show. He aims to give the darkness a chance to breathe by adding moments of levity, which should keep the production from taking itself too seriously.