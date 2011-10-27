If you know the Milwaukee Ballet and the work of its director and choreographer Michael Pink, you need no further prompting to see Dracula , running Oct. 27-30 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Pink's 1996 adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic masterpiece is currently the world's most frequently produced new ballet. If you don't know the company—and especially if you think of ballet as distant, elitist or boring—you should see this show. Unless, of course, you're frightened of vampires: This is not camp; it's meant to shock.