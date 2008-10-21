Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterful strokes, but a recent personal experience led her to redirecting the focus of her art and her life. This reevaluation of her subject matter and primary medium infuses her current exhibition "Drawn from Life," which is now on display at the Elaine Erickson Gallery, located on the first floor of the Third Ward's Marshall Building. The 50 pieces featured in the exhibit highlight Musolff's artistic expertise in drawing with diverse media, including ink, watercolor, charcoal, oil and graphite.