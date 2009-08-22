Dream Theater w/ Zappa Plays Zappa

Fresh off the heels of the release of their 10th studio album Black Clouds & Silver Linings , prog-metal mainstays Dream Theater bring their Progressive Nation tour to Milwaukee for the second year in a row. After playing together since 1985, the group have become experts in epic solos and 15-minute opuses. Also on the bill this year is Zappa Plays Zappa. Dweezil Zappa plays his late father Frank Zappa's songs with impeccable precision and the technical skill that only Frank himself could accomplish. Tonight’s opening acts include Swedish metal outfits Pain of Salvation and Beardfish.