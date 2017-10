Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun that the imperfections seem insignificant. Clayton Hamburg and Jordan Gwiazdowski add comic rapport as friends in a situation beyond their control, and Amber Smith is irresistibly funny as a chef unwittingly thrust into the affair.