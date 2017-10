The leftie mixer Drinking Liberally, which invites progressives to meet once a month at the Sugar Maple to discuss politics, tonight welcomes guest Justin Krebs, the author of the book 538 Ways to Live, Work and Play Like a Liberal . In the book, Krebs outlines ways liberals can lead more socially conscious lives. Among his suggestions: using a solar-power-generating backpack to run a laptop, making progressive financial investments and engaging in informed political conversation.