It’s the third Wednesday of the month, and that means it’s time for another gathering of the Drinking Liberally social club, an organization of progressive people who get together to discuss politics over a drink or two. If you can pull yourself away from the Davis vs. Davis showdown on “American Idol,” then stop on by the Sugar Maple in Bay View at 7 p.m., grab an imported beer and chat about the horrors of a potential John McCain presidency, or the latest mind-blowing twist in the Michael McGee trial.