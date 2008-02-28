As the Drive-By Truckers embark on a tour behind their eighth studio-release, they’re riding high on their reputation as one of the finest modern alt-country bands. Brighter Than Creation's Dark is their most assured and intense collection yet. Album-opener "Two Daughters and a Beautiful Wife" sets the tone with simple chords and blatantly honest, purely beautiful storytelling. Tonight the Truckers share an 8 p.m. bill at the Pabst Theater with The Felice Brothers, who were recently signed to Conor Oberst's Team Love label. Hailing from the Catskills and specializing in rootsy, raucous, back-porch Americana, the group has drawn fitting comparisons to the likes of Basement Tapes-era Dylan as well as Levon Helm and The Band.