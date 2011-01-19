Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ w/ Madison Square Gardeners

Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on side and solo projects and battled a vocal node that made singing rock music painful, the group has taken to the road again in support of its latest album, The Great American Bubble Factory . Like most Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ albums, this one was heavily inspired by the beleaguered American economy.