From their early days of practicing in barbershop basements to sharing the stage with Aerosmith for a cover of “Dirty Water” at the Comcast Center last week, Dropkick Murphys have been able to reach out to a mainstream audience without alienating their punk base. They saw the Boston Red Sox adopt “Tessie” as their World Series anthem during the 2004 season, and offered “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” as the opening theme for Martin Scorsese’s The Departed . After selling out The Eagles Ballroom back in April, this Boston septet looks to turn Summerfest into a belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration tonight.