Ancestral lineage aside, everybody loves a little Irish punk party rock around March. That’s been part of the Dropkick Murphys’ appeal since their inception in 1996, but this seven-piece band has found considerably broader success than the average Celtic punk band. Derived from leftover Woody Guthrie lyrics, the group’s roaring 2005 single, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” became the unofficial theme to Martin Scorsese’s hit The Departed, also prominent in the film’s many knock-offs and parodies, from “The Black Donnellys” to “The Debarted” episode of “The Simpsons.” It’s since gone on to become perhaps the most unlikely jock jam ever, a home-pride anthem for the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.