The alt-metal band Drowning Pool faced a tragic setback when singer Dave Williams suddenly died of heart failure in 2002, shortly after the band broke through with their best-known single, "Bodies," from their 2001 album, Sinner . After recruiting Jason Jones as a replacement, the band adopted a new persona, trading their macabre, sinister metal style for a sexually charged one on 2004's Desensitized . Sales fell with this new direction, which led them to revert back to their former image and eventually hire Ryan McCombs of Soil as their new singer. Their 2010 self-titled album led to their fourth Ozzfest appearance last year.