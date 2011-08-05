The Drowsy Chaperone

Set in the Prohibition era, this Sunset Playhouse musical production is a delightful romantic romp. An onstage narrator takes the audience through the double-disc album of a show, which comes to life in his living room. The titular Drowsy Chaperone must watch over her ward prior to the actual nuptials, but her love of “ice water” (read: vodka) more than makes her drowsy and inattentive, to say the least. The musical numbers are charming, the staging all the more impressive given the talented 20-member ensemble, which dances with fine precision thanks to Reginald Kurschner's choreography.