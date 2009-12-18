Drugs Dragons w/ Bzybodies, Death Dream and Cry Coyote

Luke Chappelle should be a familiar face, if not necessarily name, to anybody who's regularly attended rock 'n' roll concerts over the past five years. He's one half of The Get Drunk DJs, the duo that spins dirty garage-rock records between rock sets at some of the city's finer, smaller clubs. This year he formed his own band with members of the likeminded garage outfit Night Terrors, called Drugs Dragons. The group hasn't released any material yet, save for two skuzzy demos on its MySpace page that suggest Bauhaus, Stiff Little Fingers and The Ponys, but they've won fast buzz for their wiry, spirited live shows.