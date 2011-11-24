Drugs Dragons w/ Head on Electric and Cyborg Fortress

Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons gave beer-swilling hard-rock a glammy, nightmarish makeover on their self-titled debut last year, drawing from horror-punk and shock-rock muses like The Misfits, The Cramps and Alice Cooper on a set of confrontational songs about deformed freaks, grave dwellers and flesh eaters. They followed that album this year with an even catchier vinyl-only EP, Milorganight . The group shares this Thanksgiving bill with Dusty Medical labelmates Head on Electric and the acid-fried electro-pop duo Cyborg Fortress.