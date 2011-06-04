Drugs Dragons w/ White Faces, Cyborg Fortress and Moon Curse

Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons gave beer-swilling hard-rock a glammy, nightmarish makeover on their self-titled debut last year, drawing from horror-punk and shock-rock muses like The Misfits, The Cramps and Alice Cooper on a set of confrontational songs about deformed freaks, grave dwellers and flesh eaters. Tonight the group marks the release of its new vinyl-only EP, Milorganight , on a bill with White Faces, Cyborg Fortress and Moon Curse, a new band featuring members of Father Phoenix and Mother Orchis.