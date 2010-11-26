Building on the Southern black collegiate tradition popularized by the hit 2002 Nick Cannon movie Drumline , DRUMLine Live features 35 instrumentalists and five dancers, playing out like the most epic college football halftime show ever. Included in the troupe are students and alums of colleges like Florida A&M, North Carolina Central University and Southern University. The program catalogs popular African-American music forms, beginning with the 1930s and working through ’60s Motown and on to modern hip-hop.