Drumline Live

A spin off of the 2002 flick Drumline starring Nick Cannon, this polyrhythmic performance, featuring 35 instrumentalists and five dancers, plays like a drawn-out college football halftime show. Drumlines are a southern black collegiate tradition, and this troupe showcasing members aged 18-34 some being from the southern schools Florida A&M, North Carolina Central University and Southern University. The crew catalogs African American music starting in 1930, rolling right through ’60s Motown and eventually making its way to modern tunes.