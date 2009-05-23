The veteran Milwaukee rap act Malicious has been at it, in some form or another, since the mid- ’90s. Their easy, head-nodding beats and the good-cop, bad-cop dynamic between lyricists T.R.E. and Kimma-J still bears the stamp of that decade, evoking classic duos like Smif-N-Wessun and Camp Lo. Malicious returns to the Stonefly Brewery tonight for the 18th installment of its Drunk’n Cipher series, a bill they’ll split with Michael Mic Check, Forest City Lumberjacks, Speak Easy and Boombox Saintz.