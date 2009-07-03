The abrupt departure of singer Scott Weiland from Velvet Revolver last year left bassist Duff McKagan with the time to get his old band back togethernot Gun’s N’ Roses, of course, since that band is a lost cause, but rather Duff McKagan’s Loaded, his party hard-rock band. The Loaded lineup is drastically different than it was when the band last played around the turn of the century, with McKagan now backed by Alien Crime Syndicate’s Mike Squires and Jess Rouse as well as New American Shame drummer Geoff Reading.