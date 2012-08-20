Though they could have won the Internet by christening themselves “Monsters of Yacht Rock,” Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs settled on the more respectable Dukes of September Rhythm Revue for their collaboration. The trio tours with a large band of horns and backing vocalists, behind a repertoire that includes tunes from each artist's songbook, as well as a number of blues, rock and soul classics. Previous shows have included numbers by The Band, the Grateful Dead, Chuck Berry and Ray Charles.