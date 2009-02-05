The best documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that German documentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust, about the ubiquitous substance that dirties our houses but also colors our sky and, under certain circumstances, can even kill us. With a poet’s pen and a scientist’s eye for detail, Bitomsky offers a 90-minute examination of the most ordinary subjects ever explored on film, interviewing everyone from an expert on the Dust Bowl to art-restorers who must fight off these microscopic particles without ruining the very pieces they’re trying to preserve.