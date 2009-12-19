The Dutchess and the Duke w/ Jaill, Greg Ashley and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor

Seattle’s girl-boy duo The Dutchess and The Duke earned enthusiastic accolades for the ’60s-era Rolling Stones throwbacks on their 2008 debut She’s the Dutchess, He’s the Duke, and they’ve evolved into an impressive touring act (they play with a full band), but the real excitement at this show comes from one of their opening acts, the Milwaukee garage-pop ensemble Jaill. The group, which has been playing in some form since 2002, raised their profile this year with the release of an easygoing, jangle-happy rock ’n’ roll album, There’s No Sky (Oh My My) , which caught the ears not only of bloggers, but also the heads at Sub Pop Records. This winter the revered indie-rock label inked a deal with the group, in one of the most high-profile signings of a Milwaukee band this decade. Jaill’s Sub Pop debut is expected next year. Tonight, the group plays its first show with the extra “L” tacked onto the end of its name (they added it to prevent a lawsuit from a barely known ’70s rock band also called Jail).