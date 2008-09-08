The Seattle folk-rock duo The Dutchess and The Duke scored some impressive reviews for their debut album, She’s The Dutchess, He’s The Duke, a sugary but ominously psychedelic collection of songs that’s part ’60s Rolling Stones, part Peter, Paul and Mary (without, perhaps, the Paul). Rising stars in the blogosphere, the duo tonight heads to one of Milwaukee’s most unlikely venues: The Y-Not III, for a 10 p.m. show with The Midwest Beat, a power-pop group that shares their affinity for the sounds of the ’60s.