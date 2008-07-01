Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success with Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band he fronts paying homage to his legendary father, Frank Zappa. Their shows tend to focus on the more rock-oriented compositions Zappa played in the’60s and ’70s, but they keep the setlists fresh by featuring music from all phases of Zappa’s career. Dweezil honors his pops tonight at 10 p.m. at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage and Pavilion.