Many of those headed to the final day of the Indian Summer Festival at the Summerfest Grounds will be helping a worthy cause on their way. They’ll be participating in the eighth annual Dylan’s Run, a two-mile run/walk that raises money for the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, which will be used to both help local families with an autistic member and also educate health-care professionals about how to identify autism. If you’d like to donate, you can learn more at www.active.com.