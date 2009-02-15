Guns N’ Roses fans and The Eagles of Death Metal don’t get along. The tension dates back to November 2006, when the Eagles of Death Metal were booed off the stage during their first gig of a tour with the notorious hard-rock band. Axl Rose took the stage after their set, slinging some harsh words at his garage-rock openers, who would be booted from the tour before its scheduled Milwaukee stop the next night (which Axl just canceled anyway). The band’s singer Jesse Hughes, who splits creative duties with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, apparently took Rose’s insults in stride, though. He would later even get one of them tattooed on his forearm, which now reads: “Pigeons of Shit Metal.”