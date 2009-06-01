Ear Pwr w/ Big Fun 4Ever, Eyes

In spite of its deep-set reputation as an urban hellhole, Baltimore is home to one of the sunniest electronic music scenes in the states, and the boy-girl duo Ear Pwr is one of the most chipper, childlike acts in the scene, marked by twee sensibility of the potency typically found only on early K Records releases and Diablo Cody films. “Sophie is my kitty, and I think she’s pretty,” singer Sarah Reynolds coos on a song about her cat (a typical muse). “Sophie loves me,” she chimes. Milwaukee’s Big Fun 4Ever takes a more soulful, less deliberately childish approach to electropop, riding sweet, digital grooves and timeworn adolescent sentiments on their recent single, “Teenage Sensation.”