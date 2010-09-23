The green-minded Earth Poets & Musicians collective first performed together on Earth Day 1988, and even as members have come and gone over the decades, the group has carried on, performing at environmental milestones. The current lineup includes poets Louisa Loveridge-Gallas, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt and Harvey Taylor and musicians Jahmes Finlayson and Holly Haebig. Tonight they will celebrate the autumn equinox with a free one-hour performance of poetry and song at the Milwaukee Central Library’s Centennial Hall.