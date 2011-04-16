Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded Earth Day in 1970 as an environmental teach-in. The event is now observed in more than 170 countries, and since 1988 it has been celebrated locally by the performance group Earth Poets & Musicians, a collective that currently includes Jeff Poniewaz, Louisa Loveridge-Gallas, Harvey Taylor, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Jahmes Finlayson and Holly Haebig. They'll share their environmentally minded music and poetry through two programs this month: one tonight at the Coffee House with Milwaukee Poet Laureate Brenda Cárdenas, and another on Friday, April 22, with guest poet Bill Murtaugh at the Urban Ecology Center.