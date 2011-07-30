The Eastside Jazzfest, an ongoing series designed to showcase jazz artists from Milwaukee or with ties to the city, spotlights four acts with this latest installment. Trumpeter and Wisconsin Conservatory of Music faculty member Eric Jacobson performs with his quintet at 5 p.m., followed by UW-Milwaukee jazz studies head Curt Hanrahan and his quartet at 6 p.m. and the George Braith Quartet at 7 p.m. (Braith has invented his own instrument called the Braithophone, a combination of soprano and alto saxophones). The David Hazeltine Trio, led by the New York pianist Hazeltine, a former Milwaukeean, ends the show with an 8 p.m. set.