With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo Clamnation; the traditionalist Davis/Peplin Quartet; the fusion-leaning Kevin Hayden Band; the genre- hopping Jamie Breiwick & Choir Fight; the studied The Phases Trio (with featured alto saxophonist Godwin Louis); and the Afro-beat group Tristan Royalty Squad. The bill closes with a 1 a.m. jam session that promises to pull all these varying sounds together.