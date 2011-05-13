Using the profits from a Los Angeles coke deal, Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper hit the open road with their choppers in 1969's Easy Rider , looking to experience all the freedoms America has to offer, only to encounter bigotry, murder and bad trips. An infamous graveyard scene used sound edits and film manipulation to simulate a bad acid trip, but the actors smoked real marijuana on set for its authenticity— not that Hopper probably needed an excuse to do drugs at the time. The Times Cinema screens the film, which remains one of the defining countercultural movies of the 1960s, through Thursday, May 19.