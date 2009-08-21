Using the profits from a Los Angeles coke deal, Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper hit the open road with their choppers in 1969’s Easy Rider , looking to experience all the freedoms America has to offer, only to encounter bigotry, murder and bad trips. An infamous graveyard scene used sound edits and film manipulation to simulate a bad acid trip, but the actors smoked real marijuana on set for its authenticity not that Hopper probably needed an excuse to do drugs at the time. Easy Rider , which remains one of the defining countercultural movies of the 1960s, screens tonight at dusk as part of Discovery World’s free, outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick movie series.