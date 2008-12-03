Milwaukee liberals believe in the “eat, drink and be merry” mantra, which is why in addition to their popular monthly Drinking Liberally gatherings they've started an Eating Liberally counterpart, which meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the Transfer Pizzeria Café, the hip new restaurant at 101 W. Mitchell St. with ample vegetarian offerings. Those with a progressive bend are invited to come talk politics over Italian cuisine, which Transfer offers for 20% off on Wednesdays to anyone who rides their bike or takes the bus to the restaurant.