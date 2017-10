Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies, Ed Gein: The Musical offers the expected heaps of stage blood and gory puns, but also offers a surprisingly sympathetic depiction of a gentle outcast remembered by history as one of the world’s most notorious ghouls.