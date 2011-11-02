Ed Roland and Kevin Griffin

Collective Soul's Ed Roland and Better Than Ezra's Kevin Griffin never became household names the way the frontmen of some of the more successful post-grunge bands of the '90s did, though they scored plenty of hits between their two bands. Singles like “Shine” and “Good” might not have become cultural touchstones the way “Smells Like Teen Spirit” did, yet they speak to the era just as well. Both Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra have released new material over the last couple of years, but for this tour the singers are taking a break from their bands to perform acoustically. [Tonight's Turner Hall Ballroom show, and the entire Midwest portion of this tour, have been canceled.]