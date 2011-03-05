Known for his cutting social observations and over-the-top impressions (including an infamous bit that imagines a crack-addicted Michael Jackson), Eddie Griffin hinges much of his raunchy comedy on biting racial satire. After getting his start in the sitcom "Malcolm & Eddie," Griffin moved on to movies, appearing in fare like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and Norbit and starring in Undercover Brother as the title character, though so far few of his films have captured the confrontational energy of his stand-up performances.