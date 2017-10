In one of Woodland Pattern Book Center's quirkiest annual traditions, now in its fifth year, audiences show up to marvel at the beauty of homemade booksand then eat them. The edible books will be judged by the audience for their creativity, difficulty and, of course, tastiness. Participants can enter their books into one of three divisions: youth (age 17 and under), adult (age 18 and up) or business (for bakeries, restaurants and caterers).