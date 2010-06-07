Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes

With dreams of a permanent summer of love, Los Angeles musician Alex Ebert of the dance-punk band Ima Robot reinvented himself as his messiah-like alter ego Edward Sharpe and formed a merry band of ’60s fetishists. Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros’ wildly lovable 2009 debut, Up From Below , updates the flower-power chants of The Mamas & The Papas with flashes of Arcade Fire grandeur and Polyphonic Spree’s stage-filling showmanship, which made them an immediate live draw. Last year they packed a sweaty sold-out show at Club Garibaldi; they return to Milwaukee tonight to the much larger Pabst Theater.