Eels w/ Jesca Hoop

When Eels last played the Pabst Theater four years ago, they were touring behind a languid, drum-less live album called Eels With Strings: Live at Town Hall , yet to the surprise of the audience, they delivered a balls-out rock 'n' roll show that played like an extended Motörhead homage. It just goes to show you never know what to expect from singer/songwriter Mark Oliver Everett's curveball-throwing alt-rock band, which has been especially prolific in the past two years, releasing a three-album trilogy of songs about “desire, loss and redemption.” Though Eels albums sometimes suffer for Everett's prolificacy, the group's newest disc, Tomorrow Morning , is their strongest in years.