Eileen Flanagan’s latest inspirational book, The Wisdom To Know the Difference takes its title from the Serenity Prayer: “God, give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things that should be changed, and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other.” Flanagan interviewed a number of people, including the mother of a soldier killed in Iraq, a Hurricane Katrina survivor and a man paralyzed in a car accident in an attempt to pinpoint how people learn to accept their situations instead of stewing in resentment. Though the book draws from Flanagan’s Christian faith, it has won the endorsement of the Dalai Lama.