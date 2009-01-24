A prime stint as the lead fiddler with the Irish dance troupe Riverdance gave Eileen Ivers her first breakthrough in 1995, and a mournful contribution to the Gangs of New York soundtrack, “Lament for Stalker Wallace,” increased her notoriety in Celtic music circles in 2002. Ivers’ latest work, however, is perhaps her most ambitious. The violinist is touring behind a piece titled Beyond the Bog Road, a richly researched history of Irish emigration to North America told through music, dance and film. This conceptual show, which Ivers performs tonight at 8 p.m. at the Wilson Center for the Arts, illustrates how traditional Irish music changed as it cross-pollinated with native North American musical traditions.