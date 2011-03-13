Idaho native Eilen Jewell began her music career 12 years ago as a college student playing in bars, becoming a constant presence in the Boston-area music scene after teaming up with drummer Jason Beek. Together, they created a return-to-tradition form of Americana country blues on the 2006 album Boundary County . Breezy folk tales and spunky instrumental arrangements draw emotion from Jewell's forlorn singing and the clip-clopping of Beek's percussion. Jewell's latest album, Sea of Tears , further plays on these motifs, drawing deeper from the dark soul music of the '60s.