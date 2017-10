Eisley is an odd but promising indie-rock act prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, who recruited members to perform on his Cassagaga album. Tonight the group does an 8 p.m. show at the Rave.